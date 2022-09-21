MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Story Hour for this week is: Fall. The Story Hours will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate all the children that want to come.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Menan red brick church. This is for ladies in the ward that have their birthdays in September.
The Menan 2nd Ward is having a Harvest Party at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Menan red brick church Shelter. There will be dinner. There will be a rocket rally. If you want to join the rocket rally, give Kendell Horman a call at 208–360–3160.
The Menan 1st Ward is having a Fall Festival from 5–7p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Menan City Park. There will be dinner, a dunk booth, train rides, snow cones and games.
The Annis Ward is going to have a party at 6:30p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Menan Stake Center Outdoor Pavilion. There will be a dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, cobbler, and ice cream. There will also be an apple crisp/cobbler contest, apple bobbing, pumpkin race, mini–donut eating challenge, youth 9–square game, and adult corn hole game. Sept
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 21 – Popcorn Chicken, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 22 – Cheeseburger, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 23 – Ham and Cheese sandwich, baby carrots, potato chips, Chortle cookies, condiments, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 26 – Italian Dunker, cheesy breadsticks with mozzarella cheese, peas, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 27 – Chicken Chucks, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 26 – Kathryn Jones, Nicole Overfield Sept. 27 – Charlene Thomas, Kathleen Storms.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
