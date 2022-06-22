MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library story for this week is: Our Blue Planet. Story Hour is held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Library. The Summer Story Hour will be held through July 13. Bingo games are also available for teenagers this year. You can pick up the bingo cards at the Library.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party 7pm on June 22 at the Menan red brick church. This is for the month of June.
The Jefferson School District #251 School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 22 – Popcorn Chicken Smackers, ketchup, tots, fruit choice and milk; June 23 – Hamburger on a bun, Lay’s potato chips, green beans, Welch’s fruit snacks, fruit choice and milk; June 27 – Chicken Drumsticks, ketchup, tots, banana bread slice, fruit choice and milk; June 28 – Corn Dog, ketchup, mustard, green beans, cookies, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in there cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday–Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. –12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Happy Birthday to: June 22 – Shari Meacham June 23 – Stephany Jenson June 27 – Heidi Hart.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.