MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party 7 p.m. on March 30 at the Menan red brick church. This is for all the birthdays that are in the month of March.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding General Conference 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. and 2 — 4 p.m. on April 2 and 3. It will be broadcast on Channel 8 TV, as well as on www.churchofjesuschrist.org. There will also be a General Session that night at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast to The Menan Stake Center, as well as on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour will be on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 .a.m. to accommodate all the children that like to come.
•
Eliza Shippen, daughter of Troy and Janet Shippen of Menan and Gray Anderson, son of John and Lisa Anderson of Highland, Utah, was recently engaged. There will be more information to follow.
•
Olivia Shippen, daughter of Troy and Janet Shippen of Menan and Cameron Bertok, son of John Bertok of Fernley, Nevada and Lisa Bertok of Nevada, will be married June 10.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 30 - Chicken Fajita, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; March 31 — Chili with chips, green beans, fruit choice and milk; April 1 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, carrots, Lay’s chips, oranges and milk. The rest of the menu wasn’t available at the time of publication.
•
Happy Birthday to:April 4 — Amy Rackham.
•
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.