MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Summer Reading Party. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park. This is the last week for the Summer Story Hour. It will start back up on Sept. 6.
The Menan 2nd Ward Elder’s Quorum are having an activity 4:30 p.m. on July 16. They will be doing a UTV ride from the Menan Butte Trail to Roberts. They will end the night with pizza.
The Menan City Council will be meeting 7p.m. on July 14 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 13- Cheese Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choice and milk; July 14- Hot Dog with a bun, steamed carrots, Lay’s potato chips, cookies, fruit choice and milk; July 18- Chicken Strip Basket, fruit choice and milk; July 19- Burrito, corn, salsa, graham crackers, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in there cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday-Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30am-12:30pm. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Menan celebrated the 4th of July once again. Here are the winners of the different activities that happened this year. The winner’s of the Car Show were: 1st Place went to Valley Wide COOP, for $100. The Runner Up was Idaho Horseshoeing School, for $50. The Winner’s of the Duck Race was First Place- Ann Clark, for a $200.00 Gift Card to Walmart, Second Place was Jade Bills, for a $50.00 Gift Card to Valley Wide, 3rd Place was Carrie Vickery, for a $50.00 Gift Certificate to Burlap Flower and Last Place was Joy Raymond, fora $50.00 Gift Certificate to The Prepared Pantry. The winners for the 3 on 3 Basketball for the men’s division were Easton Martin, Tagg Olaveson, Wyatt Taylor and Nick Houston. High School Champions were Blake Briggs, Bo Peterson and Brandon Archibald. The women’s championship winners were Nelly Nunez, Sienna Clifford, Paige Peebles and Maya Sautter.
Happy Birthday to: July 15 – Terry Munns July 19 – Nola Hale.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.