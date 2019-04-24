MENAN—Ryan and Shanna Munns and their family came from Pikeville, Ky. to visit Hugh, Terry and Ashley Munns of Menan. It was a total surprise to them. They spent a lot of time playing games. They had an Easter Egg Hunt before they left.
•
The Menan 1st Ward Scouts will be having Pack Meeting April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are held Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: April 24- Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; April 25- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; April 26-Super beef nachos, fresh veggies, fantastic fruits and milk; April 29- Burrito Blaster, salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; April 30-Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 24- Ashley Reinwand; April 26- Lorna Wheeler.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.