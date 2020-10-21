MENAN — The Menan Stake Center will be closed Oct. 27 for cleaning of the carpets and spot cleaning the upholstery in the building.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be having Parent Teacher Conferences Oct. 21 and 22. Both of these days will be early release days.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not be having a flexible learning day Oct. 23 due to Parent Teacher Conference Comp Day.
The Menan 2nd Ward is gathering food for food banks in the area. If you’d like to donate food, please have it on your doorstep no later than 8:30 a.m. Oct. 24. The youth will be coming around at 9:00 a.m. to gather the items. If you forget or want to deliver it personally, please drop it off at The Giving Cupboard in Rigby.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 21- Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 22- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 26- Burrito blast, salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 27- Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 23- Shelli Clark and Becky Haight.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.