MENAN — The Menan Stake Scout Leaders will meet at the Roberts Church at 7:30 p.m. tonight for Scout Roundtable.
The Menan Stake will be having Stake Conference 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Stake Center. It will also be broadcast from the Grant and Menan church buildings.
The Rexburg Fourth Ward Young Single Adult Stake has Institute 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There is also a Family History Class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park building in Rexburg.
Pickleball is still going on. It is held 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Menan City Park. Anyone is welcome to come join the group that plays.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 18 – Mandarin Chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 19 – Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 20 – Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 23 –Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 24 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.