MENAN — Tim and Kaitlyn Hammon of Annis are parents again. They had a little girl. Her name’s Levi Kamilla. She joins big sisters Kaye Beth and Rae Jean. Grandparents are Deloy (deceased) and Roxana Hammon (deceased) of Menan and Bethany and Rob Storer and Tim Huff (deceased).
The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 will be starting school back up on Sept. 4.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Aug. 31 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
The Rexburg Fourth Ward Young Single Adult Stake will be having Institute 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at the Porter Park Building. There will also be a Family History time 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building as well.
Pickleball’s still going on in Menan. Anyone can come and play 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park.
The Menan Children’s Choir meet 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Menan Town Hall. Your children have to be in between 5 and 12 years old.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 28 – Glenda White; Sept. 1 – Louise Gitchell Sept. 2 – Mary Hernandez.
