MENAN—The Menan Stake is having a Blood Drive March 6 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Alexis Martinez, daughter of Fred and Jenny Martinez of Menan is going on a mission March 20. She’s going to the Kennewick Washington Mission.
Rigby High School is putting on the play Guys and Dolls. It will be held March 12 through 16 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby High School.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: March 6- Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; March 7- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 8- Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; March 11- Burrito, blaster salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; March 12- Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 6- Bonnie Seegmiller; March 9- Charly Palmer March 10- Janis Welch; March 12- LaRae Williams.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.