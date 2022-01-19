LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the sudden passing of friend and neighbor, Brent Poole, 70, of Menan, who passed away at his home on Jan. 14. Brent has been serving as our water master for the past several years, and he will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Red Brick Church, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Our sincere sympathies to his family.
The Menan Stake is holding a stake training meeting this evening (Jan. 19) at 7:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. Those invited to attend include Elders’ Quorum and Relief Society presidents and counselors, Ward Mission Leaders, ward lead Temple and Family History Coordinators, and youth representatives from the Young Men and Young Women who serve on the coordinating committees for Temple and Family History.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening to discuss the book for the month of January, which is “Her Quiet Revolution,” by Mary Ann Monson. They will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
Our sympathies to Joan Boyce, at the passing of her sister, Illa Green Rawlins, 93, of Menan. Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 14, at the Menan Stake Center, with burial at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Happy Birthday today to Virginia Groth! Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 21 — Sawyer Murray; Jan. 22 — Cannon Korth and Gavin Ball; Jan. 23 — Chase Amerjan; Jan. 24 — Presli Smith; and Jan. 25 — Creed Hawkes and Cammie Sauer.
