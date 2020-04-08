LEWISVILLE — People worldwide are invited by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson to join in a worldwide fast on Good Friday, which is April 10. Please consider fasting for two meals with a prayer in your heart that the present pandemic may be controlled, that caregivers will be protected, that our economy will be strengthened, and that life will get back to normal. Let us unite our faith in fasting and prayer.
•
The Menan Stake is moving forward with plans for a Stake Trek July 23-25. They will postpone the event if circumstances are not safe in July, but are adapting activities to work with Covid-19 restrictions. Watch for updated information in the coming weeks.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Elexa Erickson; April 9 – Larae Jackson and Kraiden Poulsen; April 10 – Celena Lewis, Kapri Baird and Eric Black; April 11 – Cody Cude, Bruce Sessions and Josh Hawkes; April 12 – Glenn Watkins; April 13 – Reggie Walker; and April 14 – Brittani Wilde, Hayden Jeppesen and Pierce Niles.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.