LEWISVILLE — The Young Men of the Lewisville First Ward went snow camping and ice fishing over the weekend at the Roberts gravel pond. They had a great time together and enjoyed the fishing – and they even stayed warm camping in a tent! Those attending included Seth Murdoch, Kash Smith, Jake Widdison, Ben Thornley, Boone Meyers, Scott Selman, David Murdoch, Blake McCosh, and Eric and Stone Nield.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Feb. 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon. Please bring something to share.
The Rigby Stake is sponsoring a Multi–Stake Dance on Friday, Feb. 25, from 9:00–11:30 p.m. at the Rigby Stake Center. There will be a karaoke contest, limbo competition, door prizes, and refreshments. Menan Stake youth are invited to attend. FSY standards apply.
The Menan Stake Relief Society is having a Birthday Party Celebration on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. The theme for the evening is “Light’en Your Load. Dinner will be served, and Jeff Finch LCSW will be the guest speaker. All women in the stake are invited to attend.
The Regional Singles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will hold a dance on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 8:00 p.m., at the church at 2025 Castlerock Lane, in Idaho Falls.
Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball game this week: Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant First Ward at 8:00 p.m. at the stake center.
Happy Birthday today to James Gneiting, Lucas Gibson, Ryan Van Leuven, and Jace Poulsen! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 24 – Neil Barg; Feb. 25 – Kurt Miller, Donetta Fife, Caleb Ellsworth, and Jebiniah Gardner; Feb. 26 – Kacey Nield, Amanda Lee, Chris Norman, and Emersyn Walker; Feb. 28 – Joan Boyce, Udena Young, and Mary Ellsworth; and March 1 – Dan Hively.
