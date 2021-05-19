The Menan Stake Center will be have cleaning done May 19. The building will not be in use that day.
•
The Menan Stake will be holding Seminary Graduation at 6 p.m. on May 23 at the Menan Stake Center. Congratulations to all the seniors who will graduate that night.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Primary Activity Day Girls and Boys are meeting at 7 p.m. May 25 at the Menan red brick church for an activity.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 19 - Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit choices and milk; May 20 - Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices, double chocolate chip cookie and milk; May 21 - Turkey Sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, potato chips, fruit choices, Scooby Doo Graham Sticks and milk; May 24 — RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit choices and milk; May 25 - Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices, Long John Donuts and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 20- Marilyn Nelson; May 24- Aubrey Eaton.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.