MENAN — The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Aug. 7 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
•
Emmett and Sue Shippen will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Family, friends and neighbors are invited to their residence for a drive by at their house from 6 to 8 p.m.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Menan City Park. Thursday’s for 6th Grade and up for STEM activities. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can go to the library and sign up for the program.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 4 - Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 5 - RIB Q, hamburger bun, golden fries, fruit choices, cookie and milk; Aug. 6 - Super Hero Taco, steamed corn, fruit choices and milk. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be served at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School on those days.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 5 - Makayla Banta, Megan Fullmer; Aug. 6 - Danae Walker.
•
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.