MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours for this week is: Groundhog Day. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that want to come.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms on Feb. 4 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
Midway Elementary is holding a Math Night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Midway Elementary. There will be nachos served.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Feb. 1 — Dorito Enchilada, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 2 — Crispitos, French fries, pinto beans, ketchup, cheese sauce, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 3 — Uncrustable Strawberry, baby carrots, Lay’s chips, oranges and milk; Feb. 6 — Rib Q Sandwich, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 7 — Chicken Fried Beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 2 — Caryn Raymond Feb. 3 — Shirley Poole Feb. 4 — Danise Daw
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.