MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (March 1-2) is: Dr. Seuss. Story Hour will be held Tuesdays at 1:30pm and Wednesdays at 10:30am to accommodate all the children that come.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on March 3 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms on March 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for the times of the baptisms.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 2 – Hot Dog with bun, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; March 3 – Pepperoni Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, penuche chocolate chip cookie, fruit choice and milk; March 4 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, carrots, Lay’s chips, fruit choice and milk; March 7 – Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, fruit choice and milk March 8 – Chicken fried beef, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, broccoli, fruit snacks, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 2 – Joy Hancock March 5 – Barbara Hancock, Tracy Keetch March 6 – Bonnie Seegmiller.
If there’s anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.