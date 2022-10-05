MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours are at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Oct. 7 due to Professional Development Day.
•
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms Oct. 8 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
•
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 5 – Pigs in a Blanket, pinto beans, vegetable choices, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 6 – Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, penuche chocolate chip cookie, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 10 – Sloppy Joe Sandwich, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 11 – Chicken 8 piece with BBQ, whole wheat roll, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 10 – Jessica Livermont.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.