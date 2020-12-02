MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Primary will be holding a Christmas party at 10:00 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Menan red brick church primary room. There will some games, stories and singing.
•
The Menan Stake will be holding stake baptisms Dec. 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times. If you do attend, please keep everyone safe by wearing a mask.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 2 – Chicken fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fruit, scooby doo graham sticks and milk: Dec. 3 – Hearty Chicken Soup, garlic toast, cheese stick, green beans, fruit, fruit snacks and milk; Dec. 4 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, mixed vegetables, fruit, chocolate chunk cookie and milk; Dec. 7 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread, steamed carrots, fruit and milk; Dec. 8 – Game Day Pizza, green salad, fruit and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 2 – Beverly Mercer; Dec. 3 – Jenny Martinez; Dec. 5 – Shelly Fullmer.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.