MENAN — The Menan Stake will be having baptisms May 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be holding a monthly Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults 18–30 years old. It will be held at 6 p.m. May 2. You can view it at www.churchofjesuschrist.org, YouTube or Latter Day Saints Channel. Elder Gary E. Stevens will be the speaker.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 28 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, corn, fruit choices and milk; April 29 – Chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit choices and milk; April 30 – Ripper Pizza, green beans, fruit and milk; May 3 – Crispy Corn Dog, pork and beans, fruit choices and milk; May 4 – Chicken nuggets, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat bbun, mixed vegetables, fruit choices and milk.
There are no birthdays to report this week.
If you have anything you’d like to share, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.