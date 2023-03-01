MENAN — Kristie Ewell and Rafael Lopez of Menan welcome a new baby boy to their family. His name is Grayson. He joins big sisters Karslyn, Mya and Layla and big brother Eli. Grandparents are Keith and Lisa Ewell of Menan.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on March 2 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not be having school March 3 due to it being a Teacher Workday at the end of the 2nd trimester of school.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms on March 4 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu this week is: March 1 – Pigs in a Blanket pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; March 2 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, penuche chocolate chip cookie, fruit choice and milk; March 6 — Fish and Chips, black beans, fruit choice and milk; March 7 — Chicken Drumsticks, whole wheat roll, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to:Mar. 1– Nancy Hancock March 2 — Joy Hancock March 3 — Kennedee Good March 5– Barbara Hancock.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of The Menan or Annis areas, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
