MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rexburg Fourth Young Single Adult Stake meets 7 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday at the Porter Park Building. There is also a Family History class 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Porter Park Building.

Midway Elementary School will be having Parent Teacher Conferences 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30.

Jefferson School District No. 251 will have no school Jan. 31 due to Parent Teacher Conferences being held Jan. 29 and 30.

Pickleball is still going strong. Anyone’s invited to come and play, including those not from Menan. It’s held 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan Stake Center.

The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Feb. 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Check with individual wards for times.

The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Jan. 29 – Walking taco with Dortios, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 30 – Chicken burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 3 – Hot diggity dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 4 – Game Day pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Feb. 2- Caryn Raymond; Feb. 3- Shirley Poole; Feb. 4- Danise Daw.

