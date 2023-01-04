MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms on Jan. 7 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be holding a Worldwide Devotional at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Elder and Sister Holland will be the speakers. This is for 18–30 years old. It will be broadcast on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 4 – Rib Q Sandwich, French fries, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 5 – Creamy Mac and Cheese, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 6 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Lay’s potato chips, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 9 – Pepperoni mini calzones, mixed vegetables, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 10 – Chicken Chunks, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, jello, whipped topping, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 4 – Lori Williamson Jan. 5 – Ronda Phillips Jan. 6 – Brenda Turner Jan. 8 – Becky Smith Jan. 9 – Cyndy McGraw Jan. 10 – Margaret Poole.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan or the Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
