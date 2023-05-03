MENAN — If you missed the Kindergarten Round Up that was held in March for Midway Elementary, they will be having Kindergarten Registration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m at Midway Elementary. Please bring your child’s birth certificate, Immunization records and proof of residency.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on May 4 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Idaho Stake will be having Stake baptisms on May 6 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for specific times.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Mother’s Day. Story Hours are held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 3 - Scrambled Eggs, French toast sticks, syrup cup, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk; May 4 - Tater Tot Casserole, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; May 5 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, oranges, and milk; May 8 — Rib Q on a bun, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk; May 9 — Chicken Fried Beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 9 — Cristy Freeman.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the Menan or Annis areas, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
