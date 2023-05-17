MENAN — Menan’s graduating seniors are: Abby Hancock, Mica Shippen, Sydney VanSteenkiste, Ryker Reeves, Samuel White, Faith Andrew, Drew Cannon, Phillip Manning, Halle Olaveson, Ethan Peterson, Mack Poole, Kaylin Boyle, Brooklyn DaBell, Mikayla Eames, Rachel Nelson, Sadie Nelson, Halle Rodriguez, Marrissa Fife, Jaime Harmon, Ellyse Thomas, Samuel Bateman and Blake Briggs.

The Menan Stake Center will be cleaned on May 18.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.