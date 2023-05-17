The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having a special Stake Conference from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. on May 21.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having Seminary Graduation at 6 p.m. on May 21 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Summer Fun. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come and participate.
Elders Cox and Lusk are missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are looking for service opportunities in the Menan area. If you need help with anything, please contact them at 208–534–8207.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 17 – Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, chortles cookies, fruit choice and milk; May 18 — Pulled Pork on a Bun, pinto beans, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; May 19 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; May 22 — Creamy Mac and Cheese, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk; May 23 — Popcorn Chicken, baked potato with toppings, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 17 — Orial Cottle.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the Menan or Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
