LEWISVILLE — The area women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are having a Regional Sisters’ Devotional on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Several Church General Authorities, including Elder Dale G. Renlund, Alfred Kyungu, Gerald Causse, and Area Seventy Elder Michael Packer. Elder Renlund will be presiding at the Rigby Area Multi-stake event. In-person attendance is by invitation only. A link to participate remotely was emailed to Relief Society women in the stake. If you have any questions, please contact a member of your Relief Society Presidency.
•
The Menan Stake will hold a special Stake Conference on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Bishop Gerald Causse, currently serving as the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will preside at the conference. The meeting will be broadcast to homes and all church buildings in the stake. If you attend at the Menan Stake Center, you are encouraged to wear a face mask, as appropriate physical distancing will not be possible. There will be no Saturday session meeting.
•
Dakota Hollist, daughter of Dan and Jen Hollist, recently returned home from her mission to Alabama. She plans to attend BYU-Idaho in January for the winter semester.
•
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening at 7 p.m. at the home of Bev Bramwell. They will be discussing the book of the month, which is “The September of Shiraz,” by Dalia Sofer.
•
Joyce Lindstrom recently attended the memorial service for her brother, Grant Evans, in Kent, Washington, who passed away on Oct. 29. Grant, who was born and raised in Rigby, and served in the Korean War.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 17 — Karen Madsen; Nov. 18 — Eva Ball; Nov. 19 — Everett Ball; Nov. 20 — Roxie Ashbocker; Nov. 21 — Madsen Ball and Chloe Kerr; Nov. 22 — Shelisa Melgaard, and Jennifer Kerr; Nov. 23 — Peggy Jensen and Shad Melling.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.