MENAN — Vance and Marilyn Nelson had another visitor this past week. Their daughter Devri and her family came from Colorado to visit this summer.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake Young Men and Women are having a Stake Youth Conference at Lava Hot Springs on Aug. 3–5. They will be meeting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms on Aug. 5 at The Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of baptisms.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Breakfast will be held from 8–8:30a.m. at either Harwood or Roberts Elementary schools.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 2 — Pepperoni Ripper Pizza, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, green salad, fruit choice and mill; Aug. 3 — Sloppy Joe on a Bun, French fries, ketchup, fruit snacks, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 4 — Fish Sticks, tarter sauce, banana bread, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 7 — Pepperoni mini calzone, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, French fries, ketchup, fruit mix and milk; Aug. 8 — Crispy Chicken on a Bun, green beans, graham crackers, fruit choice and milk. Lunches will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at either Harwood or Roberts Elementary schools.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 5 — Makayla Banta, Megan Fullmer Aug. 6 — Danae Walker.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
