MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms Aug. 6 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
Kendell and Ashley Horman of Menan are parents again. They had a baby girl July 18. Her name is Scottie Luella Horman. She joins big brothers Knox, Madden, Jones, and Ollie. Grandparents are Alan and Bonnie Olaveson and Randy and Stacie Horman.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 3 – Walking Taco, corn, choice fruit and milk; Aug. 4 – RibQ Sandwich with condiments, wedges, ketchup, Chorlles cookies, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in their cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday–Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. –12 p.m. in the cafeteria. These are the last days of the Summer Lunch Program.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 5 – Makayla Banta, Megan Fullmer Aug. 6 – Danae Walker.
