Menan Stake Young Women go to Girl's Camp in West Piney

MENAN — The Menan Stake Young Women of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went to Girls Camp this past week to West Piney.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library had their end of summer reading party at the Menan City Park. They had some experiments for the kids to do, a rocket launcher and some prizes for all the kids to take home with them. There were two special prizes given out to two families. The families were to the Katie Sager family and the Katie Torres family. They both won a STEM bag.
The Jefferson School District #251 School Lunch for this week is: July 20 — Popcorn Chicken, tater tots, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; July 21 — Hamburger on a bun, green beans, Lay’s potato chips, fruit snacks, fruit choice and milk; July 25 -Chicken drumsticks, tots, ketchup, banana bread slice, fruit choice and milk; July 26 — Corn dog, ketchup, mustard, green beans, cookies, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in there cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday — Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Happy Birthday to: July 23 - Kathy Youngstrom July 25 — Kathy Poole.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.