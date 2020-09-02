MENAN — The Menan Community will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Menan City Building to discuss the future of The Menan 4th of July. If you don’t feel comfortable meeting in person, you can also join in on the platform Zoom. Please go to www.cityofmenan.org on the day of the meeting to see if things have changed. There will be a code and PIN number on the website to type in and join the meeting.
The Menan Stake will be having stake baptisms Sep. 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times. Due to COVID-19, they encourage those in attendance to wear masks.
Pickleball is still going on. They play every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Menan City Park until the weather gets colder.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 2 – Chicken fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 3 – Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 4 – Walking Taco with Doritos, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 8 – Game Day Pizza, salad with brocooli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 2 – Mary Hernandez; Sept. 4 – Cathy Morgan.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 of e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.