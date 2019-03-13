MENAN—The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is Spring. It will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Menan Stake Center will closed all day March 13 and all morning March 14 due to cleaning the building.
The Menan City Council is meeting March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and heat what’s going on in the City of Menan.
There will be a meeting March 13 at 9 p.m., after the City Council Meeting, at the Menan City Building to start planning for the Menan 4th of July Celebration. If you’d like to help in any way, please come to this meeting. If you have questions, please contact Mikelle Bronson at 208-313-7472.
The Menan 2nd and 3rd Ward Cub Scouts will be having Pack Meeting March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: March 13- Outrageous Orange Chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; March 14- Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 15- Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 16- Polly White; March 17- Shirley Sager; March 18- Chandra Day; March 19- Sarah Butikofer.
