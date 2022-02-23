MENAN — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 moved to their modified schedule this week. There will be no early release on Wednesdays and Fridays will be half-day.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Menan red brick building. This is for the birthdays that are in February.
The Menan 3rd Ward will be having a Great to Be 8 Night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Menan Stake Center. This is for all children that are turning 8 this year.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story theme for this week (Feb. 22-23) is: Storytime in a Box. This will be sponsored by PBS Kids. Story Hour will be held Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Sherrl Jones of Menan recently passed away. There will be a Celebration of Life sometime this summer.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 23 – Pepperoni Calzone, corn, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 24 – Chili, crackers, cinnamon roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 25 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, applesauce cups, Lay’s potato chips, chortles and milk; Feb. 28 – Dorito Enchilada, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Mar. 1 – Chicken Chucks, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, carrots, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 23 – Macel Thomson, Kaylee White Mar. 1 – Nancy Hancock.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail ashurs@hotmail.com.