MENAN — Jefferson School District #251 5th Graders will be having a Hope of America presentation at 7 p.m. on May 10 at The Rigby Middle School. The seating for the students will need to be there at 6:30 p.m. be ready for the performance.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on May 11 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The City of Menan will be having The Menan City Cleanup from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on May 13 at the Menan City Building Parking Lot for residents that live with-in in the city limits of Menan. Non-residents will have a money charge if you bring things to be taken away.
Reed Butikofer, long-time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A viewing was held May 4 at the Menan red brick church. A graveside service will be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 20 at The Menan red brick church.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (May 16 and 17) is: Lady Bugs and Bees. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 10 — Spaghetti with Sauce, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk; May 11 — Roll Your Own Taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; May 12 — Turkey and Cheese on Bread, baby carrots, oranges, fruit snacks and milk; May 15 — Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice, green beans, fruit choice and milk; May 16 — Chicken Drumsticks, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 15 — Diana Zollinger.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
