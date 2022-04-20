MENAN — The Menan Area will be having a Clothing Swap. 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on April 21 and 22 will be the drop off days for the donated items at the Menan Town Hall. The actual Swap will be held 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on April 23 at the Menan Town Hall.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and also on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate all the children that come.
The Menan 2nd Ward had a great time at their activity last week. They got together and played some games, had treats and enjoyed being together.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 20 — Hot Dog with bun, pinto beans, vegetables, fruit choice and milk; April 21 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, penuche chocolate chip cookie, fruit choice and milk; April 22 — Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Lays potato chips, fruit choice and milk; April 25 — Sloppy Joe Sandwich, green beans, fruit choice and milk; April 26 — 8 Piece Chicken with BBQ, whole wheat roll, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: April 22 — JoAnn Matthews, Richelle Peterson April 24 — Ashley Reinwand.
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or you can e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.