MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having Stake Conference from 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 10 and from 10 a.m.-12 p.m on Sept. 11 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Elder and Sister Renlund will be the guest speakers. You can watch it on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be resuming Story Hour this week on Sept. 6 and 7. It will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The theme for this week is: Names.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Hours will be changing this week. The hours will be Mondays 1-7 p.m, Tuesdays from 1-5 pm, Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 pm.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 7 — Tater Tot Casserole, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 8 — Chicken Hoagie, French fries, ketchup, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 9 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, condiments, Lay’s chips, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 12 — Rib Q Sandwich with condiments, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 13 — Chicken Chucks, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, fruit choice and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.