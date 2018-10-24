MENAN—The Menan Stake is having a blood drive Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their birthday activity for the people who have birthdays in October and November. It will be held Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan area is having a Halloween trunk or treat activity Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall.
Rod and Earlene Poole recently had the pleasure of tending their grandson Kace, while Austin and Bridgette went on a cruise. Kace also spent time with his other grandparents Bill and Barb Blair.
The Menan 1st Ward Young Women are having Young Women in Excellence Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 24- Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fruits, penuche cookie and milk; Oct. 25- Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 26- Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 29- Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 30- Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
