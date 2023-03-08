MENAN — The Menan Stake Young Women will be playing a basketball tournament through the month of March on Wednesdays at the Menan Stake Center. The games start at either 6, 7, or 8 p.m., depending on your team.. It starts March 1–15 and the end tournament will be at 6 p.m. on March 29.
The Menan–Annis–Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Trains and Planes. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for all those that want to come.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having a Birthday activity at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Menan red brick church. They will be celebrating all the ladies birthdays this night.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 8 — Sloppy Joe Sandwich, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; March 9 — Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit choice and milk; March 10 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; March 13 — Chili with chips, corn, fruit choice and milk; March 14 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, Good cookie, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Happy Birthday to: March 10 — Janis Welsh March 12 — LaRae Williams.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.