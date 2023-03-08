MENAN — The Menan Stake Young Women will be playing a basketball tournament through the month of March on Wednesdays at the Menan Stake Center. The games start at either 6, 7, or 8 p.m., depending on your team.. It starts March 1–15 and the end tournament will be at 6 p.m. on March 29.

The Menan–Annis–Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Trains and Planes. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for all those that want to come.


