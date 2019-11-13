MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan First Ward Relief Society is having a cookie swap. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plate of cookies or a healthy plate to swap. Those who come will also be either making wreaths or heating pad cozis for hospitals. There will be a nursery provided. Young Women are invited to this activity.
Daniel Young, of Finland, son of Roger and Susan Young of Menan,recently died in Helsinki, Finland. There will be a celebration of life/memorial held in honor of him at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Lewisville building.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 13 – Scrumptious sloppy Joe, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 14 – Award winning chili, saltine crackers, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 15 – Cheese zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 18 – Rib Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 19 – Game day pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruit snacks and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 11 – Janet Webb; Nov. 14 – Sandra Fullmer and Jessica Reeves; Nov. 17 – Raysna Repass; Nov. 18 – Ashley Munns; Nov. 19 – Mary Lou Peterson.
If anyone has something they’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.