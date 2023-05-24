MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Activity Day Group (boys and girls 8-11 years old) will be doing a Pinewood Derby from 6:30 p.m — 8 p.m. on May 24 at the Menan red brick church.
Jefferson School District#251 will not have school May 29, due to it being Memorial Day.
Rigby High School will be having graduation at 6 p.m. on May 31 at The BYU-Idaho Center. Menan Graduates are: Abby Hancock, Sydney VanSteenkiste, Ryker Reeves, Samuel White, Phillip Manning, Ethan Peterson, Mack Poole, Kaylin Boyle, Brooklyn DaBell, Mikayla Eames, Rachel Nelson, Sadie Nelson, Halle Rodriguez, Marrissa Fife, Ellyse Thomas, Samuel Bateman.
Madison High School Graduation will be held at 3p.m. on May 25 at The Bobcat Stadium. If weather is bad, it will be held in the Main Gym. Menan graduates are: Drew Cannon, Halle Olaveson and Jamie Harmon that are from the Menan area.
Mica Shippen, of the Menan area, is graduating High School from Connexus Academy.
Faith Andrew, of the Menan area, is graduating High School from The Deseret Study Abroad Academy.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 24 — Walking Taco, vegetable choices, fruit choice and milk; May 25 — Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk; May 26 — Turkey and Cheese on bread, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; May 30 — GF Chicken Nuggets, steamed carrots, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk; May 31 — Hot Dogs with bun, pinto beans, vegetable choices, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 24 — Aubrey Eaton May 30 — Sierra Jarvis, Nicole Oler.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
