MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Activity Day Group (boys and girls 8-11 years old) will be doing a Pinewood Derby from 6:30 p.m — 8 p.m. on May 24 at the Menan red brick church.

Jefferson School District#251 will not have school May 29, due to it being Memorial Day.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.