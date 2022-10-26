MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Menan red brick church.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be having a Love and Logic Class starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Jefferson Elementary School Library. If you need any other information, please call Rob Close at (208) 745– 0758. The class will be held until Nov. 17.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (Nov. 2 and 3) is: Rhyming. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 26 – Roll your own taco, pinto beans, corn, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 27 – Chicken Hoagie, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 28 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Lay’s potato chips, applesauce cup and milk; Oct. 31 – Burrito, salsa, steamed carrots, chocolate cake with frosting, fruit choice and milk; Nov. 1 – Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, sugar cookie with pudding, fruit choice and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 31– JoEllen Anderson.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
