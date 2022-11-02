MENAN — The Menan red brick church will be having the carpets and upholstery cleaned on Nov. 3.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be having a Craft Fair from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Rigby High School. The money that is raised at this event will go to the Jefferson School District.
•
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms on Nov. 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check for times of the baptisms.
•
The Menan 1st Ward will be having their Super Saturday starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the Menan red brick church.
•
There will be a Menan Stake Fireside for Relief Society sisters and Young Women at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Menan Stake Center. With Guest speaker Portia Wilcox Louder.
•
The Menan Community will have the opportunity to vote from 8 a.m–8 p.m. on Nov.8 at the Menan City Building.
•
The Annis Community will have the opportunity to vote from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Nov.8 at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Turkeys. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that attend.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having their monthly birthday party at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Menan red brick church. This is for Nov. and Dec. birthdays.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 2 – Popcorn Chicken, French fries, fruit choice and milk; Nov. 3 – Cheeseburger, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Nov. 4 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Lay’s chips, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; Nov. 7 – Italian Dunker, cheesy breadsticks with mozzarella cheese, peas, fruit choice and milk; Nov. 8 –Chicken Dunks, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Brithday to: Nov. 2 – Sydney Hernandez Nov. 5 – Becky Poole Nov. 6 – Heather Schofield, Kendra Raymond Nov. 10 – Kira Nash Nov. 11 – Janet Webb.
