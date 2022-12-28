MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward is having a Winter Extravaganza from 4 p.m. till people want to leave on Dec. 28 at The Station in Lewisville (the old Clements potato warehouse). There will be games to play and a lot of fun.
The Menan Stake is invited to a Multi-Stake Dance from 8:30 — 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Ririe Stake Center. This is for all the Youth 14-18 years old.
The Regional Single Adults will be having a New Year’s Eve Dance. It will be held from 8:30 p.m. — 12 a.m. on Dec. 31 at The Taylor Mountain Stake Center in Idaho Falls. This is for the singles 30 and over. There will be dance instruction, refreshments and a photo booth.
Midway Elementary will be having a PTO meeting at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the Midway Elementary School Library.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Jan. 2 — Burrito, salsa, steamed carrots, Welch’s Fruit Snack, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 3 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, Good cookie, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 29 — LaDee Raymond Jan.1 — Kim Chapple Jan. 2 — Sue Shippen, Becky Barrow Jan. 3 — Sheila Simon.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
