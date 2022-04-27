MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society Birthday Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. on April 27 at the Menan red brick building. This is for people that have birthdays in the month of April.

The Menan Stake will be having Baptisms for children that are turning 8 years old. They will be held April 30 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards on times of the baptisms.

The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (May 3 and 4) is: Story in a Box sponsored by PBS Kids. It will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate all the children that come to Story Hour.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 27 – Corn Dog, ketchup, mustard, black beans, corn, fruit choice and milk: April 28 – Chicken Pot Pie, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; April 29 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, condiments, Lay’s potato chips, baby carrots, apples, chortles and milk; May 2 – Chili with chips, corn, fruit choice and milk; May 3 – Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, fruit choice and milk.

There are no birthdays this week.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

