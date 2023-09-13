MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at The Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan 1st and 2nd Ward are having a combined Fall Carnival. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Menan red brick church shelter. The 1st Ward’s bringing a salad and the 2nd Ward’s bringing desserts.


