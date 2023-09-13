MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at The Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan 1st and 2nd Ward are having a combined Fall Carnival. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Menan red brick church shelter. The 1st Ward’s bringing a salad and the 2nd Ward’s bringing desserts.
The Menan 3rd Ward will be having a Harvest Festival at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Menan Stake Center. There will be a Chili cook off, so please bring your best chili. There will also be games at the activity.
The Menan Stake Young Men and Young Women are having a Fall Youth Fireside at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Menan Stake Center. Their parents are invited to join as well.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 13 — Pigs in a Blanket, pinto beans, vegetable choices, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 14 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, penuche cookie, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 15 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Scooby Doo snacks, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 18 — Burrito, salsa, black beans, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 19 — Chicken Drumsticks, whole wheat roll, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 18 – Jenny Young.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of The Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
