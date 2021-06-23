Jace and Talia Kellogg welcome a baby girl which they named Kapri Dawn. She joins big sisters and brothers Lily, Brigham, Paisley and Jack. Grandparents are Bruce and Gina Jackson of Magrath, Alberta, Canada and Roy and Barbara Kellogg of Lancaster, California.
The Menan 2nd Young Women will be going to Girls Camp in Island Park June 23-25. They will be meeting at 9 a.m. June 23 at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Menan City Park. Thursday’s for 6th Grade and up for STEM activities. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can do so at the library.
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 23- Ripper Pizza, green salad, ranch dressing, fruit choices and milk; June 24- Hot Diggity Dogs, carrots, fruit choices, cookie and milk; June 28- Chicken Strip Basket, fruit choices and milk; June 29- Bean & Cheese Burrito, salsa, corn, fruit choices, cookie and milk. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. these days at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School.
Happy Birthday to: June 23- Stephany Jenson; June 27- Heidi Hart.
