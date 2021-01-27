MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 will be having Parent Teacher Conferences Jan. 27, 28 and 29. Please check with your children’s teacher or teachers to know how they’re going to be held. There will be no school held Jan. 29.
The Menan 2nd Ward Young Women are having a Winter Camp Jan. 29 and 30. They will be meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at the VanSteenkiste’s barn in Menan.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 27 – Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 28 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 29 – No lunch due to Parent Teacher Conferences; Feb. 1 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 2 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 27 – Talia Kellogg; Feb. 2 – Caryn Raymond.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.