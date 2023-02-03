MENAN — Midway Elementary School will be having a Daddy/Daughter Dance from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Menan Town Hall. There will be refreshments provided at the dance.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan 2nd Ward Primary is having a Valentine’s Day Breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the Menan red brick church. They will have breakfast and they will also be getting to know their teachers better.
The Jefferson School District #251 are accepting applications for their Spanish and Chinese Immersion Program. It will be opened until March 30. If you have any other questions, please contact Omar Ponce at (208) 745–6693.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 8 – Spaghetti w/ Sauce, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 9 – Walking taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 10 – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, oranges, fruit snacks and milk; Feb. 13 – Chicken Pot Pie, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 14 – Mini Pepperoni Calzone, salad with broccoli, strawberry shortcake, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 14 – Annie Burgess.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
