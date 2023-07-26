MENAN — Vance and Marilyn Nelson had some visitors recently. Their daughter Shilo and her husband Eric and their family came from Round Lake, Illinois for the 4th of July. Their daughter Kambria and her husband Matt and their family came from Idaho Falls and joined them for the 4th of July too.
Nathan Franz, son of Heidi and the late Eric Franz of Menan and Tori Bailey, daughter of Rick and Mary Ann Bailey of Herriman, Utah are getting married Aug. 5 in the Idaho Falls Temple. A reception will be held that night in their honor at the Sereno Event Center in Annis.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Breakfast Menu wasn’t posted at the time of this publication. It will be held Monday through Thursday from 8-8:30a.m. at either Harwood or Roberts Elementary.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Menu for this week is: July 26 — Mini Corndogs, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, tots, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; July 27 — Hamburger on a Bun, Lay’s potato chips, green beans, fruit snack, fruit choice and milk; July 28 — Chicken Drumsticks, banana bread, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; July 31 — Ham and Cheese Stuffwich, pancake sandwich/cheese stick, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 1 — Corn Dog, ketchup, mustard, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, green beans, Chortles cookies, fruit mix and milk. This will be held Monday through Thursday from 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.
Happy Birthday to: July 28 — Denise Bradley.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
