MENAN — Vance and Marilyn Nelson had some visitors recently. Their daughter Shilo and her husband Eric and their family came from Round Lake, Illinois for the 4th of July. Their daughter Kambria and her husband Matt and their family came from Idaho Falls and joined them for the 4th of July too.

Nathan Franz, son of Heidi and the late Eric Franz of Menan and Tori Bailey, daughter of Rick and Mary Ann Bailey of Herriman, Utah are getting married Aug. 5 in the Idaho Falls Temple. A reception will be held that night in their honor at the Sereno Event Center in Annis.


