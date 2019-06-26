Rigby Senior Citizen Center

June 27 — Chicken patty, orange juice, green beans, potatoes and gravy, milk

June 28 — Ham casserole, peaches, carrots, whole wheat roll, milk

July 1 — Chili burger, pears, broccoli, macaroni and cheese, milk

July 2 — Chicken primavera, orange juice, sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

July 3 — Pizza, pineapple, cottage cheese, dessert, milk

W. Jefferson Senior Center

June 26 — Country fried steak, applesauce, steamed broccoli, potatoes and gravy, whole wheat roll, milk

July 1 — Chicken noodles on potatoes, peaches, cucumbers, whole wheat bread, milk

