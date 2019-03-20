Rigby Senior Citizens Center
March 21—Clam chowder, orange juice, carrots, whole wheat roll, milk
March 22—Chicken patty, peaches, broccoli and cauliflower, potatoes and gravy, milk
March 25—Orange chicken, cherry pie, peas and carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
March 26—Fish burger, orange juice, baked beans, tator tots, milk
March 27—Chicken fried steak, oranges, carrots, potatoes and gravy, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
March 25—Sausage egg and cheese biscuit, banana, hash browns, milk
March 27—Turkey and stuffing, fruit salad, potatoes and gravy, whole wheat roll, milk, cake and ice cream.