Rigby Senior Citizen Center
Sept. 26– Lil' barbecue Smokies, orange juice, carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
Sept. 27 – Chicken tamales, mixed fruit, beans, Spanish rice, milk
Sept. 30 – Sausage wrap pancakes, apricots, hash browns, scrambled eggs, milk
Oct. 1 – Chicken patty, orange juice, broccoli and cauliflower, potatoes and gravy, milk
Oct. 2 – Chili burger, pineapple, beets, macaroni and cheese, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
Sept. 30 – Sloppy Joes, peaches, cabbage slaw, whole wheat bun, milk
Oct. 2 – Meatloaf, pears, steamed veggies, potatoes and gravy, whole wheat roll, milk